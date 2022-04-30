Bachem, Lilly partner on oligonucleotide drugs

Bachem and Eli Lilly and Company have formed a collaboration aimed at developing and manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) based on oligonucleotides. Under the terms of the agreement, Bachem will provide R&D services and manufacture APIs at its plant in Bubendorf, Switzerland, using Lilly’s oligonucleotide technology. The 7-year deal has the potential to net Bachem about $100 million per year.
