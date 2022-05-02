Advertisement

10015-cover-printopen.jpg
10015-cover-printopen.jpg
May 2, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 15

As the cosmetic and personal care industry races to drop petroleum-based ingredients, chemical companies are rolling out a dizzying array of biobased surfactants. Choosing from among them isn’t easy.

As the personal care industry races to drop petroleum-based ingredients, chemical companies are rolling out a dizzying array of biobased surfactants. Choosing from among them isn't easy.

Credit: Kay Youn/C&EN/Shutterstock

Credit: Kay Youn/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 15
Quote of the Week

“The number one rule for safety is it shouldn’t be punitive, it should be cooperative.”

Ian Tonks, professor, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Specialty Chemicals

Switching to sustainable surfactants

Prehistoric viruses smuggled genes into our DNA

About 8% of our DNA comes from viruses that infected our distant ancestors. Some of this DNA codes for proteins that affect our biology today

How to capture and use near-miss lab-incident reports in academia

Systems can be large or small, expensive or cheap—either way they’re worth the effort, leaders say

Science Concentrates

Catalysis

Nitrous oxide harnessed for phenol synthesis

Nickel catalyst helps greenhouse gas prove its worth as a chemical reagent

Business & Policy Concentrates

A (fictitious) body wrapped in an enigma and encased in phosphate rock dust

 

