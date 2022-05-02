Quote of the Week

May 2, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 15
As the cosmetic and personal care industry races to drop petroleum-based ingredients, chemical companies are rolling out a dizzying array of biobased surfactants. Choosing from among them isn’t easy.
Credit: Kay Youn/C&EN/Shutterstock
About 8% of our DNA comes from viruses that infected our distant ancestors. Some of this DNA codes for proteins that affect our biology today
Systems can be large or small, expensive or cheap—either way they’re worth the effort, leaders say
The government is fusing its science and economic policies
Bismuth subsalicylate has layered structure
A Smithsonian curator expands the record on this “wicked amazing” Black nuclear chemist in this bonus episode of Stereo Chemistry
Gas-phase method generates a lotus-like form of carbon
Nickel catalyst helps greenhouse gas prove its worth as a chemical reagent