Bachem inks peptide supply pact

Bachem has signed an agreement to supply large volumes of peptides to an undisclosed customer. Manufacturing will primarily take place at the company’s large-scale production facility currently under construction in Bubendorf, Switzerland. The Swiss firm says the order commits it to supplying a volume of peptides valued at over $530 million between 2027 and 2031. The facility at Budendorf, scheduled to open in 2024, will nearly double its manufacturing capacity for peptides and oligonucleotides.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter