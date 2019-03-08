BioVectra expands in small and large molecules

The pharmaceutical services firm BioVectra plans a five-year, $108 million expansion at its biologic drug plant in Nova Scotia and its headquarters plant on Prince Edward Island. The firm will expand microbial fermentation and add mammalian cell culture in Nova Scotia and expand complex and highly potent pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing on PEI. It expects to create 150 full-time jobs. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau visited BioVectra’s headquarters to announce a $28 million contribution from the Canadian government.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter