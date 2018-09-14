Boehringer acquires oncolytic virus firm

Boehringer Ingelheim will pay about $245 million to acquire the Austrian oncolytic viral therapy start-up ViraTherapeutics. The firm is developing a vesicular stomatitis virus that infects and replicates in cancer cells, causing the cells to burst and die. That causes inflammation in the tumor, which can help cancer immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors, work when they wouldn’t have otherwise. Earlier this year, Merck & Co. paid about $400 million for the oncolytic virus firm Viralytics, and Janssen Biotech acquired BeneVir for $140 million.
