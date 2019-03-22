C2 Pharma, a supplier of niche active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), has acquired the digoxin API business of the Polish firm Nobilus Ent. C2 says the purchase complements production of digoxin that the Indian firm Laurus Labs conducts on its behalf. Digoxin is a plant extract used to treat heart conditions. C2 says it is responding to supply inconsistency due to high impurity levels and an unreliable supply chain.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter