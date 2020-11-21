Cambrex will up capacity at Iowa facility

Citing growing demand for small-molecule drug development and production, Cambrex says it will spend $50 million to expand its capacity to make active pharmaceutical ingredients in Charles City, Iowa. The project will add three large-scale manufacturing centers and one midscale center, increasing the site’s capacity by 30% when completed in 2022. The expansion—the third in 8 years at the site—is expected to create 25 jobs, bringing employment there to 400.
