Cambrex completes $38 million expansion in North Carolina

Cambrex has completed a $38 million expansion at its manufacturing plant for small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients in High Point, North Carolina. The project doubles capacity at the site by adding analytical and chemical development laboratories, two clinical manufacturing suites, and three small-scale commercial manufacturing work centers with 2,000 L reactors. The enlarged operation is intended to coordinate with R&D and continuous-flow process development assets that Cambrex acquired last year with its purchase of Snapdragon Chemistry.
