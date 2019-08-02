Cambrex will double solid-form screening in Edinburgh

The small-molecule-drug services firm Cambrex will double the size of its solid-form screening and crystallization process development facility in Edinburgh, Scotland. To be completed by year-end, the project will allow Cambrex to add up to 40 more scientists to its 50 employees at the site. Cambrex acquired the facility with its purchase of Avista Pharma Solutions earlier this year.
