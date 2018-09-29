Cambrex invests more in North Carolina

In response to growing demand for clinical supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients, Cambrex will add kilogram- and pilot-scale manufacturing capacity at its High Point, N.C., facility. Cambrex will acquire a 3,250-m2 facility it currently leases as well as an adjacent 4,200-m2 building. Cambrex got the High Point facility in 2016 with the $25 million acquisition of PharmaCore. Since last year it has added a 1,000-m2 analytical laboratory at the site and completed a clinical-scale manufacturing suite.
