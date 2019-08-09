Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Outsourcing

Cambrex to go private

by Michael McCoy
August 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

The small-molecule drug services firm Cambrex has agreed to be acquired by the private equity firm Permira in a transaction worth about $2.4 billion, including debt. Under the deal, Cambrex shareholders will receive $60 in cash per share, a 47% premium on the firm’s Aug. 6 closing stock price. Cambrex has the right to solicit acquisition proposals from other parties during a 45-day “go-shop” period. With sales last year of about $515 million, Cambrex is one of just a few pharmaceutical chemical companies to be publicly traded—and for now, the only one based in the US. It acquired two significant drug services businesses over the past year: Avista Pharma Solutions, for $252 million, and Halo Pharma, for $425 million. Permira, which already owns LSNE, a finished-drug services firm, says it will back Cambrex in its next phase of growth. If the deal is completed, Cambrex will follow AMRI, another large US-based drug chemical firm, in leaving the stock market for private ownership. In that 2017 deal, two investment firms paid $1.5 billion to take AMRI private. Although AMRI sold for a lower price, its sales at the time were greater than Cambrex’s are today.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Teva to divest API business
EuroAPI starts trading on stock market
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharmaceutical chemical maker Cambrex to go private

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE