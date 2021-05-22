Canada invests in Resilience’s Ontario facility

The government of Canada will invest about $165 million in National Resilience’s facility in Mississauga, Ontario, to improve its pandemic preparedness. The investment, through Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund, will go toward modernizing and expanding the former Therapure Biopharma, which Resilience acquired last year. The 12,800 m2 facility provides analytical development, manufacturing, and fill-and-finish services for therapeutics and vaccines. Resilience was formed in 2020 as a contract manufacturing organization focused on innovative technologies.
