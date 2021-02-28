Catalent will buy plasmid DNA maker Delphi Genetics

Accelerating its move into cell and gene therapy services, Catalent will acquire Delphi Genetics, a drug services firm specializing in plasmid DNA (pDNA). Delphi operates a 1,600 m2 facility in Gosselies, Belgium, close to the MaSTherCell cell therapy facility that Catalent bought last year for $315 million. Catalent says it will launch a pDNA development and manufacturing service at its Rockville, Maryland, facility. Wacker Chemie bought Genopis, a San Diego–based pDNA expert, last month.
