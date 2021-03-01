Advertisement

09907-cover-fungi.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 1, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 7

With hard-to-treat systemic fungal infections on the rise, scientists search for new ways to bolster our antifungal arsenal

Cover image:An illustration of the drug-resistant fungus Candida auris

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Quote of the Week

“You can find antifungal molecules. The problem is they are going to kill the patient before they kill the bug.”

Damian Krysan, pediatrician, University of Iowa

Drug Discovery

The fight against fungi

With hard-to-treat systemic fungal infections on the rise, scientists search for new ways to bolster our antifungal arsenal

Is the road to sustainable asphalt paved with tires?

Mixing waste rubber from scrap tires into asphalt binder is one way to make pavement more environmentally friendly

Johnson Matthey: Racing to survive

Can the world’s biggest producer of catalytic converters pivot to battery materials and hydrogen?

  • Industrial Safety

    Process safety specialist Ming Yang wants industry to design for resilience and incident recovery as well as safe operations

    Having introduced process safety to the Kazakhstan petrochemical industry, he’s now working to make the Netherlands a global leader in the field

  • Nontraditional Careers

    Career Ladder: Karrera Djoko

    A passion for the chemical basis of life turned an eager learner into a doctor of copper

  • Employment

    The bitterness of failure in the lab

    How to change our perspective on enduring hardships in science

Science Concentrates

image name
Computational Chemistry

Artificial intelligence predicts a target for treating fibrosis and finds a compound to do it

Insilico Medicine announces preclinical trials for drug candidate

Business & Policy Concentrates

The mystery of cubic wombat poop and plants that send emails

 

Job listings

