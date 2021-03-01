Quote of the Week

March 1, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 7
With hard-to-treat systemic fungal infections on the rise, scientists search for new ways to bolster our antifungal arsenal
Cover image:An illustration of the drug-resistant fungus Candida auris
Credit: Shutterstock
With hard-to-treat systemic fungal infections on the rise, scientists search for new ways to bolster our antifungal arsenal
Mixing waste rubber from scrap tires into asphalt binder is one way to make pavement more environmentally friendly
Can the world’s biggest producer of catalytic converters pivot to battery materials and hydrogen?
Having introduced process safety to the Kazakhstan petrochemical industry, he’s now working to make the Netherlands a global leader in the field
A passion for the chemical basis of life turned an eager learner into a doctor of copper
How to change our perspective on enduring hardships in science
Insilico Medicine announces preclinical trials for drug candidate