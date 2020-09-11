Catalent extends in gene therapy, signs with Exelixis on ADCs

Catalent says it will spend $130 million to add five manufacturing suites to its gene therapy facility in Harmans, Maryland. The pharmaceutical services firm is in the midst of a project to add 10 gene therapy suites, each with multiple bioreactors, by next year. The new project will be in an adjacent building and is expected on line by the first half of 2022. Separately, Catalent has formed a partnership with Exelixis to develop multiple antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in the drug company’s preclinical pipeline. Exelixis will pay Catalent $10 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter