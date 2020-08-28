Catalent to produce Oxford vaccine for AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca has contracted with Catalent to produce its adenovirus vector–based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, at Catalent’s gene therapy facility in Harmans, Maryland. Catalent is preparing to operate multiple lines in parallel to produce the vaccine by the start of the fourth quarter. AstraZeneca already has production deals with firms including Emergent BioSolutions and Serum Institute of India. AZD1222 was invented at the University of Oxford and licensed by AstraZeneca. It is currently in clinical trials.
