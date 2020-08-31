Advertisement

August 31, 2020 Issue

09833-cover-opener.jpg
09833-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

August 31, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 33

Scientists want to understand how viruses like SARS-CoV-2 make these so-called zoonotic jumps to help spot the next big outbreak

Cover image:Scientists want to understand how viruses like SARS-CoV-2 jump from animals to people to try to spot the next pandemic

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 33
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“It’s been beautiful to see my [Twitter feed] full of so many Black faces that are doing amazing chemistry.”

Devin Swiner, cofounder, #BlackinChem

Infectious disease

How do viruses leap from animals to people and spark pandemics?

Scientists want to understand how viruses like SARS-CoV-2 make these so-called zoonotic jumps to help spot the next big outbreak

Drug Development

Like CBD, but better

Companies aim to treat myriad disorders with molecules akin to cannabinoids

Lab Safety

C&EN’s favorite chemical splash goggles to wear in the lab

We tested 6 safety-approved goggles to find the most comfortable pair that you’ll actually want to use

  • Diversity

    #BlackinChem breaks down barriers

    Campaign amplifies the voices of Black chemists and shows they are not alone

  • Profiles

    Ainissa Ramirez discusses how society and technology interact

    Author of The Alchemy of Us explains how she approached telling stories about invention

Science Concentrates

image name
Diagnostics

Saliva tests show promise for widespread COVID-19 surveillance at universities and workplaces

Protocols developed at the University of Illinois and Yale School of Public Health join growing list of spit-and-test diagnostics

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Fermentation

New lives for old beers

 

