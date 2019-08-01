Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Outsourcing

Chemical firms battle soft demand

A slowing economy and trade worries mar second-quarter results

by Melody M. Bomgardner
August 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

In 2018, chemical companies, like Tolstoy’s families, were all happy for the same reason: a roaring economy. Now, with the economy slowing, companies have turned unhappy in their own ways, as each finds out how cooling demand is affecting its business.

Second-quarter results

Trade headaches, slowing growth weighed on chemical makers.
 
Sources: Companies.
Note: Corteva, Dow, and DuPont results for 2018 are pro forma.

BASF, Covestro, Dow, and Huntsman all reported falling prices in their high-volume chemical and material segments in the second quarter of 2019. BASF’s production volumes also shrank 6%, which the firm blamed on scheduled turnaround work on two major steam crackers.

At Covestro, sales of polyurethanes and polycarbonates sank by 24% and 15%, respectively, on lower pricing, even as volumes ticked up. Huntsman, in contrast, saw both lower prices and lower volumes in sales of advanced materials to automotive and power markets. The strong dollar also hurt it.

In addition to lower pricing power, Dow reported declines in sales volumes to consumer product markets, particularly electronics, outside the US and Canada. In the US and Europe, demand for coatings was slowed by wet weather. But Dow’s continued focus on packaging gave it access to markets with dependable growth.

Eastman Chemical joined Dow and Huntsman to complain about the impact of trade disputes on demand, particularly for chemicals used in durable goods like vehicles and appliances.

The diverse impacts of slowing demand were evident in Solvay’s results. “Growth in aerospace, mining, agro, and aroma performance was offset by the headwinds in automotive, electronics, and oil and gas,” CEO Ilham Kadri told investors. Still, the firm’s portfolio mix helped it increase earnings 13% compared with the prior-year quarter.

DuPont grew profits in its first quarter after spinning off from DowDuPont. CEO Marc Doyle told investors that well-timed cost-trimming and pricing actions helped, as did having a diverse portfolio that delivered strong results in probiotics, water treatment, safety, aerospace, and health-care markets.

Meanwhile, in its first quarter as a pure-play agriculture firm, the DowDuPont spin-off Corteva Agriscience benefited from geographic diversity but still saw earnings erode by 9%. Sales in North America were 3% lower than last year because of weather-related planting delays and less planting of corn, soybeans, and canola. But Latin American farmers upped orders of seeds and chemicals by 14%.

Ashland, like BASF, had warned investors in advance that the quarter’s earnings would fall short of earlier estimates. In the end, solid gains in pharmaceuticals and nutrition limited the decline to 2%. Firms tracked by C&EN are now sticking with their guidance for the rest of the year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms struggle in first quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong Dollar Hurts Chemical Sales But Profits Stable In Second Quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Big Chemical Firms See Strong Third Quarter 
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE