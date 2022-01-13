China’s Pharmaron adds a UK drug actives plant to its network

Pharmaron, a Beijing-based drug services firm, has acquired the Cramlington, England, site of Aesica Pharmaceuticals from Recipharm. Aesica bought the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in 2004 from BASF. Aesica was acquired by Consort Medical in 2014 and Recipharm in 2019. The Cramlington site is Pharmaron’s fifth UK operation and its first in the country for commercial API production. Pharmaron offers drug discovery and small-scale API production in Hoddesdon, England.
