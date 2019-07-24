Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Outsourcing

Civica Rx signs generic drug manufacturing pact with Hikma

The 14 products included in the deal are expected to launch later this year

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 24, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Civica Rx, a nonprofit founded in 2018 in response to shortages of critical generic medicines in the US, has enlisted Hikma Pharmaceuticals to manufacture a suite of drugs. The non-profit expects to begin distributing the drugs to partners in its hospital network by the end of the year.

Civica was formed to address uncertainty in the market for generic drugs, particularly those commonly used in hospitals. In recent years, the dwindling ranks of suppliers of certain older medicines has resulted in dangerous shortages and spiking prices. The nonprofit believes it can stabilize supply by guaranteeing demand. Through partners like Hikma and, eventually, building its own capacity, Civica will sell drugs at a fixed price to its members—all healthcare providers that commit to buying a certain volume of product.

At its launch, Civica had seven “governing members,” each a hospital network that contributed $10 million to have a say in the nonprofit’s decision making. In January, a dozen more healthcare networks joined as “founding members,” each donating $5 million. In total, some 900 hospitals now have access to the products manufactured by Civica.

The 5-year pact with Hikma fulfills a lofty goal laid out by the nonprofit at its inception: to distribute the first 14 products to its members by the end of 2019. Although Civica has yet to name the specific drugs included in the deal, it says Hikma will make 14 sterile injectable products “used daily by hospitals in emergency care, surgery, pain management, and in treating hypertension.” Hikma says it’s the third-largest US supplier of generic injectable medicines.

The deal is the second sealed by Civica. In May, the Danish firm Xellia Pharmaceuticals agreed to supply the nonprofit with antibiotics including vancomycin and daptomycin.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antibiotic developer Nabriva to wind down
Antibiotic plant reopens in Tennessee
Civica taps Thermo Fisher for drug manufacturing
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE