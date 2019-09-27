Continuus Pharmaceuticals advances with $5 million in series B funding

Continuus Pharmaceuticals, a 2013 spin-off from the Novartis-MIT Center for Continuous Manufacturing, has netted $5 million in its second round of financing. The firm, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2016, develops continuous technology for drug manufacturing. It’s also developing off-patent drugs in collaboration with pharmacies and hospitals. It recently completed studies for a pilot plant integrating synthesis with formulation in one continuous process line and anticipates starting to build a commercial facility this year.
