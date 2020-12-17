Contract research firm NovAliX invests in DNA-encoded libraries

The French contract research firm NovAliX will spend $6.4 million to expand its DNA-encoded library (DEL) platform as part of an 8-year deal with an unnamed drug company. NovAliX says the informatics-driven system designs and synthesizes DELs while capturing and tracking experimental information. NovAliX says it has hired medicinal chemists from a number of drug companies to run its DEL program.
