Contract research giant WuXi files for Hong Kong offering

The contract research giant WuXi AppTec has filed for an initial public offering on Hong Kong’s stock exchange. WuXi delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2015, then relisted in Shanghai earlier this year, raising about $350 million. WuXi raised $500 million in Hong Kong last year when it listed WuXi Biologics, its biologics contract manufacturing unit. This time, WuXi AppTec plans to offer 10–15% of its stock to Hong Kong investors. Based on the value of WuXi’s stock in Shanghai, the new listing could raise $2 billion.
