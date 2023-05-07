CordenPharma to add oligonucleotides in Colorado

CordenPharma, a German drug services firm, says it plans to begin making oligonucleotides in addition to peptides at its Boulder, Colorado, facility. The firm intends to redesign some production areas at the site to provide dedicated assets for synthesis, processing, and lyophilization of oligonucleotides at early-to-midphase clinical scale. CordenPharma, which announced a foray into oligos 5 years ago, plans to hire staff and purchase equipment for process and analytical work by year-end. Demand is growing for oligos as raw materials for antisense and small interfering RNA drugs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter