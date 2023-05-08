Quote of the Week

May 8, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 15
Regulators, consumers, and farmers want to use less chemicals to grow food; chemical companies are changing their business models in response
Companies increased sales but saw profits slip in a challenging year
Author of The Matter of Everything explains why it’s important to tell the stories of the scientists behind historical discoveries
Pfizer process chemists discuss how they made the key component of the COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in just 17 months
Advances that enabled commercialization earn Historic Chemical Landmark designation
Earnings drifted downward, but company executives are upbeat