Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 8, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 15

Regulators, consumers, and farmers want to use less chemicals to grow food; chemical companies are changing their business models in response

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 15
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“If we can give people the time, space, and resources to pursue curiosity-driven research, it can lead to outcomes that we never could have predicted.”

Suzie Sheehy, author and accelerator physicist, University of Oxford and University of Melbourne

Agriculture

How technology is helping farmers grow more food with less chemicals

C&EN’s top 50 US chemical producers for 2023

Companies increased sales but saw profits slip in a challenging year

Accelerator physicist Suzie Sheehy discusses how curiosity-driven research can change the world

Author of The Matter of Everything explains why it’s important to tell the stories of the scientists behind historical discoveries

  • Drug Development

    How to scale up a lifesaving molecule in a matter of months

    Pfizer process chemists discuss how they made the key component of the COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in just 17 months

  • ACS News

    ACS honors insulin development

    Advances that enabled commercialization earn Historic Chemical Landmark designation

  • Finance

    First-quarter chemical results fall

    Earnings drifted downward, but company executives are upbeat

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Vaccines

GSK’s RSV vaccine first to get FDA nod

A slew of other companies are also targeting the new market

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Stradivari meets science

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT