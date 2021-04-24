CordenPharma boosts lipids in Colorado

CordenPharma is adding lipid purification capacity at its facility in Boulder, Colorado, in response to mounting demand for lipid nanoparticles needed to make messenger RNA–based COVID-19 vaccines. The German drug services firm manufactures cationic lipids, pegylated lipids, distearoylphosphatidylcholine phospholipids, and plant-based cholesterol stabilizers—all used in vaccines. The firm expects the expansion to accelerate lipids delivery by July. The expansion is the latest in a series of investments by CordenPharma, which supplies lipid excipients to Moderna.
