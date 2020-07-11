CordenPharma expands peptide capacity

CordenPharma, a German contract development and manufacturing organization, has completed a 3,000 L expansion of its solid-phase peptide plant in Boulder, Colorado, bringing capacity at the site to 13,000 L. The new capacity allows the firm to manufacture 400 kg of a complex, long peptide per single batch, according to Matthieu Giraud, the firm’s director of peptide, lipid, and carbohydrate operations. The site also features a 100 cm high-pressure reverse-phase purification column.
