July 13, 2020 Issue

Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

July 13, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 27

Europe wants to break the Asia-US stranglehold on lithium-ion car batteries, but the road ahead is steep

Cover image:Tesla plant in Fremont, California.

Credit: Tesla

Quote of the Week

“We cannot stop this pandemic unless every laboratory can access the reagents it needs.”

Joe Fitchett, medical director, Mologic

Energy Storage

Can Europe be a contender in electric-vehicle batteries?

Europe wants to break the Asia-US stranglehold on lithium-ion car batteries, but the road ahead is steep

Persistent Pollutants

Why limiting PFAS in drinking water is a challenge in the US

The EPA faces legal and other hurdles as it attempts to regulate PFOA and PFOS

Diagnostics

Developing countries face diagnostic challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic surges

The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics is at the forefront of efforts to expand testing in low- and middle-income countries

  • Biochemistry

    Transient droplets organize biochemical reactions inside cells

    Called condensates, the droplets pull together proteins and RNA when and where they’re needed. Now, they’re on pharma’s radar

  • Pollution

    UN human rights specialist Baskut Tuncak weighs risks of workplace hazards and chemical pollution

    A chemist and lawyer, he has investigated the effects of chemical exposure across the globe

Science Concentrates

image name
Biochemistry

How uromodulin protein prevents urinary tract infections

3-D model reveals arrangement of sugar groups that bind to bacteria

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Science Communication

Book covers and Disney characters—there’s a periodic table for everything

 

