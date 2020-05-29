CordenPharma to make lipids for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate

CordenPharma and Moderna have extended a contract for CordenPharma to manufacture large volumes of the lipid excipients that the biotech firm uses to make its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273. The agreement extends a 2016 pact for lipid production at the Swiss facility of the German contract drug production firm. The extension will expand work for Moderna to include CordenPharma’s plants in France and the US. The US government has committed $483 million to Moderna for development and scale-up of the vaccine.
