CordenPharma pursues continuous peptide manufacturing

CordenPharma says it is implementing continuous process manufacturing of peptides at its plant in Frankfurt, Germany, in collaboration with PeptiSystems, a Swedish developer of manufacturing instruments for peptides and oligonucleotides. The project aims to reduce solvent consumption in solid-phase peptide synthesis by at least 40% from current batch production methods. CordenPharma also hopes to cut the time for large-scale synthesis by as much as 90%.
