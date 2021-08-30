Curia invests $35 million to expand manufacturing in New York

Curia plans to spend $35 million to expand the capacity of its facility in Rensselaer, New York. The contract development and manufacturing organization, known until recently as AMRI, aims to more than double the site’s batch production capability for small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), allowing it to meet growing demand for highly potent APIs. The expansion is expected to be completed in 18 months. Curia has several facilities in the US, as well as plants in France, Spain, Italy, and India.
