Dipharma places a kilo lab in Kalamazoo

Dipharma, an Italian pharmaceutical chemical firm, has installed a kilo lab and quality-control lab, both certified under the US Food and Drug Administration’s current good manufacturing practice standard, at its US subsidiary Kalexsynin Kalamazoo, Michigan. The new assets will allow Dipharma to pursue Phase I and early–Phase II clinical supply projects. “Dipharma Group is now able to cover the whole pharmaceutical chemistry services spectrum,” says Dipharma CEO Jorge Nogueira. Dipharma acquired Kalexsyn in 2018.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter