Dottikon set to boost drug ingredient manufacturing

Citing heightened interest in repatriating active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production from Asia to Europe, Dottikon Exclusive Synthesis says it is set to launch a new multipurpose API plant and is studying the addition of pilot-scale production and spray-drying capacity. The pharmaceutical services firm wants to invest $660 million over the next 10 years at its site in Dottikon, Switzerland, adding about 100 jobs, according to reporting in Blick, a Swiss newspaper.
