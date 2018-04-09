Drug firms pick contract providers

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has selected Agilent Technologies to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for its RNAi therapeutic patisiran. Patisiran is an oligonucleotide targeting transthyretin for the treatment of the rare disease ATTR amyloidosis. Meanwhile, Scancell Holdings has signed up PolyPeptide Group, a contract manufacturer of therapeutic peptides, to make a peptide conjugate to Amplivant, an immuno-oncology drug Scancell is developing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter