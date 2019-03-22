Drug service firm Sterling is acquired by the investor GHO Capital

The health-care investment firm GHO Capital has acquired a majority stake in Sterling Pharma Solutions, which calls itself the UK’s largest provider of active pharmaceutical ingredient development and production services. Sterling operates a facility in Northumberland, England, that was built by Sterling Drug and has been owned by several firms over the years. Sterling managers acquired it from India’s Strides Shasun in 2016, and they continue to own a stake.
