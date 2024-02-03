Drug services firm Axplora to invest in ADCs in France

The pharmaceutical services firm Axplora plans to spend about $9 million at its site in Le Mans, France, to expand antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) payload manufacturing. The payloads the company makes include auristatins, maytansines, tecans, and pyrrolobenzodiazepines—all cytotoxic compounds. Big pharma firms are increasingly investing in ADCs because of their ability to selectively target cancerous cells. Axplora was created in 2022 through the merger of the European drug services firms Novasep, PharmaZell, and Farmabios.
