Emerald picks Lonza for cannabinoid synthesis

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals has signed Lonza to make a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol it is developing to treat multiple sclerosis and systemic scleroderma. Under the contract, Lonza will synthesize the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), VCE-004.8, and finished liquid-filled hard and soft-gel capsules. Lonza will make the API in Nansha, China; hard capsules in Edinburgh, Scotland; and soft gels in Ploermel, France. The agreement allows for further commercialization of novel cannabinoids.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter