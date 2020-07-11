Emergent advances agreement for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Emergent BioSolutions has signed a 5-year contract to provide large-scale manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S, at its facility in Baltimore. The deal is valued at $480 million for the first 2 years. It follows a $135 million agreement the firms announced in April to reserve capacity and transfer technology. J&J also has a deal to use capacity at Catalent’s biologic drug facility in Bloomington, Indiana. The drugmaker has said it plans to produce 1 billion doses of the adenovirus-based vaccine.
