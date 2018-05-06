Eurofins acquires Covance’s analytical services unit for foods

The Belgian analytical testing company Eurofins Scientific has agreed to acquire Covance Food Solutions, a food safety testing and consulting firm, for $670 million. Covance Food Solutions, which LabCorp acquired in 2015, operates at 12 facilities worldwide and employs 850 people. Covance Food Solutions expects to generate revenues of $160 million this year. Earlier in April, Eurofins closed a deal to acquire Protec Group’s water and food testing business in Toulouse, France.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter