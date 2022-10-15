Evonik will make drug active ingredient for Phathom

Evonik Industries will produce large volumes of vonoprazan, the active ingredient in therapies for gastric acid–related diseases, for Phathom Pharmaceuticals at its facility in Lafayette, Indiana. Evonik, which collaborated with Phathom on process development and pilot-scale manufacturing of vonoprazan, says its expertise in heterogeneous catalysis was key to achieving efficiency and purity in the multistep process. Phathom licensed rights to vonoprazan from Takeda Pharmaceutical in 2019.
