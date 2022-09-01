Evotec acquires drug chemical maker Central Glass Germany

The drug services firm Evotec has acquir- ed Central Glass Germany from the Japanese chemical maker Central Glass for 1 € (99 cents). The deal includes a facility in Halle/Westphalia, Germany, with a staff of 60 and “significant” reactor capacity, Evotec says. The plant will support clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing of small- molecule drugs for Evotec customers. Evotec intends to make the facility its European center for active pharmaceutical ingredients for rare diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter