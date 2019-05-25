Evotec adds biologics services with Just Biotherapeutics acquisition

The contract research firm Evotec has agreed to acquire Seattle-based Just Biotherapeutics, a specialist in machine-learning techniques for biologics design and development, for $90 million. The deal will move Evotec into biologics in therapeutic areas including oncology, central nervous system disorders, metabolics, pain, and infectious diseases. Just Biotherapeutics employs approximately 90 scientists. The firm has an in-house artificial intelligence platform and modular manufacturing technology.
