Famar talks to Delpharm on sale of 5 plants

The pharmaceutical services firms Famar and Delpharm confirm that they are in talks about the sale of five Famar finished-drug manufacturing plants to Delpharm. The sites—three in France, one in the Netherlands, and one in Canada—have combined annual sales of about $275 million and a total of 1,300 employees. Delpharm currently operates at 12 sites in France, Belgium, and Italy. Famar’s parent company, the supermarket giant Marinopoulos, faced bankruptcy during Greece’s economic crisis in 2016. Famar produces finished drugs at six other sites in Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter