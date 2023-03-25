Flamma launches a $200 million investment campaign

Flamma, a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing firm based in Bergamo, Italy, has announced a three-year, $200 million investment program. The company says it will improve a manufacturing site it acquired in Bulciago, Italy, and expand manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) at its China location from 200 m3 to 400 m3. It will also add highly potent API manufacturing at its plant in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and technologies including flow chemistry at its headquarters. The company says the expansion supports a strategy of securing domestic supply chains with the ability to transfer projects in China to Europe while pursuing API production for the Chinese market in China.
