Flamma starts digging on R&D expansion

The pharmaceutical services firm Flamma has broken ground on an expansion of R&D facilities at its headquarters in Bergamo, Italy. The $14 million building will quadruple Flamma’s R&D space at the site and support an additional 50 employees. It will include a lab for high-containment and special chemistries. The facility will coordinate with a site in Malvern, Pennsylvania, that Flamma acquired last year.
