June 15, 2020 Issue

09823-cover-opener.jpg
09823-cover-opener.jpg
June 15, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 23

As climate change threatens Earth’s glaciers and ice sheets, climatologists and chemists are banking ice core samples for the future

Cover image:Annual layers and trapped gas bubbles are visible in this ice core taken from the Greenland Ice Sheet after five years of drilling in 1993.

Credit: Eric Cravens/National Ice Core Laboratory/Wikimedia Commons

Volume 98 | Issue 23
Quote of the Week

“This is not a treatment that is designed to be used indefinitely. It is meant to be used until we have a vaccine, small molecule, or monoclonal antibody”

Jeffrey Henderson, infectious disease biochemist, Washington University in St. Louis

Climate Change

The race to preserve Earth’s historical climate record—its ice

As climate change threatens Earth’s glaciers and ice sheets, climatologists and chemists are banking ice core samples for the future

Biologics

Convalescent plasma data trickle out from COVID-19 studies, but scientists wonder if results will come too late

Scientists face logistical and technical hurdles in trying to prove that the experimental treatment saves lives

Hydrogen Power

Trying to make green hydrogen work in Europe

Decarbonizing hydrogen will take time, thought, and investment, but Europe’s industry says it is committed

  • Biomaterials

    Rhamnolipids rise as a green surfactant

    Advances in manufacturing are bringing a biosurfactant up to commercial scale

  • Climate Change

    Geologist studies cast-off clamshells to understand how they create a snapshot of the past

    University of Chicago’s Susan Kidwell discusses how she uses calcium carbonate to understand life and death on the seafloor

  • Employment

    How to support and promote Black chemists

    It’s time to listen to their struggles and help advocate for their careers

Science Concentrates

image name
Ethics

Essay criticizing efforts to increase diversity in organic synthesis deleted after backlash from chemists

Personal essay in Angewandte Chemie points to deeper problems within the community, chemists say

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Biomaterials

Science’s latest mash-ups: pollen-powered muscles, batteries built with salmon sperm, and a golden tongue

 

