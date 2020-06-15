June 15, 2020 Issue

The race to preserve Earth’s historical climate record—its ice
As climate change threatens Earth’s glaciers and ice sheets, climatologists and chemists are banking ice core samples for the future
June 15, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 23
Cover image:Annual layers and trapped gas bubbles are visible in this ice core taken from the Greenland Ice Sheet after five years of drilling in 1993.
Credit: Eric Cravens/National Ice Core Laboratory/Wikimedia Commons
