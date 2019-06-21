Florida’s Far Chemical to boost its workforce

Far Chemical says it will increase the workforce at its Palm Bay, Florida, plant by 50% to 48 people to support a move to 24/7 operations. The plan follows a 40% expansion of the facility late last year. Far, which specializes in brominated compounds, organometallics, and pyrophoric materials, was acquired last year by CPS Performance Materials. Far says it is benefiting from investment by its new owner as well as increased domestic purchases by US customers.
