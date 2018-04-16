Frontage buys rival contract research firm

The contract research organization Frontage Laboratories has acquired rival Concord Biosciences for an undisclosed sum. Frontage’s 650 employees offer drug development services from 14 locations in the U.S. and China. Ohio-based Concord, formerly Ricerca Biosciences, will bolster Frontage’s preclinical, agrochemical, and toxicology services, says Frontage CEO Song Li. Concord has 65 employees. Olon acquired Ricerca’s chemical manufacturing division last year.
