Fujifilm beefs up its favipiravir supply chain

Seeking to increase supply of Avigan, an influenza drug that may be effective against COVID-19, Fujifilm has signed up two pharmaceutical chemical outsourcing partners. The Japanese firm Kaneka says it will begin supplying the drug’s active ingredient, favipiravir, by July. Another Japanese firm, Ube Industries, says it will make intermediates for the drug. The Japanese government has ordered 2 million Avigan treatment courses.
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter