Fujifilm boosts gene-therapy activity at Texas center

Fujifilm will invest $120 million at its Diosynth Biotechnologies contract-services campus in College Station, Texas, with the addition of a 6,000 m2 building, including laboratories dedicated to gene-therapy research. The company will also expand current good manufacturing practice capacity at the site with eight single-use bioreactors ranging from 500 to 2,000 L. It has offered gene-therapy fill-and-finish services at College Station since early 2019.
